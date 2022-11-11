An actor decked in a white jumpsuit is not going to burst onto the stage and break into “Burning Love” over the next week or so at Little Lake Theatre in North Strabane.

But the specter of Elvis Presley hangs over a pair of one-act plays Little Lake is presenting back-to-back. “Graceland” and “Asleep on the Wind,” both by playwright Ellen Byron, include the same character at different points in her life, and look at how her adoration for the King of Rock and Roll plays out within those contexts. Set in an isolated corner of Louisiana, “Asleep on the Wind” focuses on the relationship between teenage Rootie and her older brother, the artistic and sensitive Beau, who will soon be shipped off to the Vietnam War. Their shared love for Presley and his music is part of the glue that holds them together.

