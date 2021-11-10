Sugar loving Buddy the elf will take the stage in "Elf The Musical" during performances Nov. 18-21 at California University of Pennsylvania.
Based on the 2003 movie "Elf," the musical revolves around Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.
Daniel Nuttall, a senior from Brownsville, plays Buddy the Elf; Shane Callahan, a senior from Pittsburgh, plays his dad, Walter Hobbs; Lauren Butler, a senior from Clearfield, plays Emily Hobbs; Amanda Peters of Donora, plays Jovie; Toby Maykuth of Masontown, plays Santa; and Ian Grodz, a fifth-grader from California Elementary, plays Michael Hobbs.
“It’s going to be a smaller cast this year due to COVID safety measures, but it’s still going to be the community and students united to do this,” said director and theater professor Michele Pagen.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Nov. 18-20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20-21 in Steele Hall on the Cal U campus. Tickets are available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/57097. Streaming options will be available after live performances.
Guests who attend the show in person will be required to wear masks indoors.