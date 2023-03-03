“Earth & Fire: A National Ceramic Art Exhibition” is at Oglebay Institute’s Stifel Fine Arts Center in Wheeling, W.Va.
The exhibit features artists from 29 states. It’s part of “Ceramics Take Over Wheeling,” a citywide event that celebrates ceramic artists and clay enthusiasts. Various galleries in Wheeling are showcasing ceramic art through March.
