The Washington-made Duncan Glass that found a place in homes from the 1890s to the 1950s will have its time to shine again this weekend when a special exhibit assembled by the National Duncan Glass Society will be at the center of a glass show sponsored by the Three Rivers Depression Era Glass Society.
The show, “100 Years of American Glass and Pottery 1880-1980,” will be at the Quality Inn in New Kensington starting at 10 a.m. today and continuing through 5 p.m. The show is also happening Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
About 30 to 40 examples of Duncan goods will be on display in the show, some coming from private collections and others coming from the Duncan & Miller Glass Museum on Ridge Avenue in Washington. The museum is operated by the National Duncan Glass Society.
The quality of the work is what continues to make Duncan Glass a draw for collectors, according to Jon Day, president of National Duncan Glass Society. The Duncan factory was located on Jefferson Avenue in Washington, and the company’s output was noted for its design, color and handmade artistry. Duncan first set up shop in Washington in 1893, became the Duncan & Miller Glass Company in 1900, and ceased operations in 1955 because of cheaper foreign imports and increasing mechanization.
Collecting the glassware can be an exercise in nostalgia for people who grew up with it in their homes or in the homes of their grandparents. All types of collectible glass items will be for sale at the show, but some collectors are fortunate enough to stumble onto Duncan Glass items in off-the-beaten-track locations.
“You can still find it at Goodwill,” said Leora Leasure, an Eighty Four resident and co-chairman of the show. “You can find it at thrift stores and yard sales. To me, to find that special piece is terrific.”
More than 25 vendors are expected to be at the show. In order to stoke interest among younger collectors, those aged 30 or younger will be admitted to the show at no charge.
The Quality Inn is located at 300 Tarentum Bridge Rd., in New Kensington. For additional information, call 412-217-2083.