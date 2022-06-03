By Mark Hofmann
For the Observer-Reporter
An event to celebrate Pride and to support an organization that improves the LGBTQ+ community is returning for a second year at Nemacolin.
“Dive & Drag Pride 2022” will be held at the Farmington resort on Saturday, June 11, from 8 p.m. to midnight with iconic nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch for a day and night of festivities and entertainment.
“Drag queens are the poster children when celebrating Pride,” said PJ Magerko, vice president of brand strategy at Nemacolin. “Summer is just around the corner, and a poolside drag show held in the area’s mountain terrain isn’t something one would experience every day.”
Last year’s Pride celebration was a two-night experience titled “Summer Camp: Pride 2021”, and Magerko said the celebration was an escape to a wild and woodsy wonderland.
“The first evening was ‘Shake, Rattle and Bowl’, and it delighted everyone with DJ Amber Valentine, special guests from RuPaul’s Drag Race, dancing and a drag contest with a cash prize,” she said. “The weekend concluded with a star-studded affair: Fantasy Feast, which was a dinner and a show that dazzled the eyes and taste buds of our guests.”
About 100 guests attended last year, including actor and Pittsburgh native Zachary Quinto, the judge of HBO Max’s “Legendary” Law Roach and New York-based designer LaQuan Smith.
“The celebration of inclusion through libations, dancing and live performances was what people seemed to like best,” Magerko said. “Everyone gathered in the name of love and acceptance in a remote, luxury setting – often opposite of typical Pride celebrations in cosmopolitan areas.”
This year’s event will be a club-style pool party located at Nemacolin’s newest addition, The Peak.
Magerko said Bartsch and her troupe of drag performers from New York and Pittsburgh will deliver shows while guests soak in the views.
“This year’s event is open to the general public and to the resort’s overnight guests and members,” she said. “Each year, it will only get better and better.”
Co-hosts this year include Amanda Lepore, Milk, CT Hedden, Lola Von Rox, Lydia Kollins and several others.
The event continues to support the Persad Center in Pittsburgh and Washington. The organization is dedicated to improving the well-being of the LGBTQ+ communities in the area.
To purchase tickets, visit www.nemacolin.com/happenings/pride-2022/ or call 866-344-6957.