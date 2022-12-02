The musical version of a beloved Disney movie is hitting the stage at the Geyer Performing Arts Center with the production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.”.
“This is a show that we wanted to do for a while, but it didn’t fit into our schedule,” said director Dave DeFazio. “We wanted to do it around the holidays and found a perfect spot this year around the holidays.”
Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, which tells the story of the 2013 animated Disney film “Frozen,” the production brings the story of Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to the stage.
DeFazio said the “junior” version of the musical is for actors under the age of 18. It has a shorter runtime of less than 90 minutes because it contains shorter versions of all the songs, and condenses the story.
He added that this production has actors ages 5 through 17 in a cast of 54, and a crew including stage manager Deanna DeFazio, technical director Chris Schaffer, choreographer Kellie Wilson and music director Jane Keslar.
“We have additional volunteers helping during the actual run and a great, great, army of parent volunteers helping us with set painting and building and costuming and other things we need done,” DeFazio said. “It’s really been a group effort.”
DeFazio said the challenge of putting on such a show comes from the familiarity that brings certain expectations for the grand parts of the story like the “Let It Go” scene.
“We worked very hard with the cast to make sure they all can showcase their special talents in those scenes,” he said. “I think the audience will be thrilled to see what we’re bringing to them.”
“Disney’s Frozen Jr.” will be at GPAC in Scottdale at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Tickets are $16 and can be purchased online at www.geyerpac.com, at the box office or sold at the door until they sell out.
“Tickets are selling really fast,” DeFazio said. “This is for people of all ages, a great family show, great story and, of course, kids love characters and a good holiday-type story.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.