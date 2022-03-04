The magic of Disney is coming to PPG Paints Arena.

Disney On Ice’s “Let’s Celebrate” will be in Pittsburgh for shows March 3 through March 6, featuring Mickey, Minnie Goofy and other well-known characters.

The Friday shows are at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday shows run at at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.

Masks are strongly recommended for all guests while inside the arena, except while actively eating or drinking. The event does not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

Bags are prohibited, except for medical bags, diaper bags and hand clutches or wallets.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In