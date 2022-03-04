The magic of Disney is coming to PPG Paints Arena.
Disney On Ice’s “Let’s Celebrate” will be in Pittsburgh for shows March 3 through March 6, featuring Mickey, Minnie Goofy and other well-known characters.
The Friday shows are at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday shows run at at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.
Masks are strongly recommended for all guests while inside the arena, except while actively eating or drinking. The event does not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.
Bags are prohibited, except for medical bags, diaper bags and hand clutches or wallets.