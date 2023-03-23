Beginning Wednesday, April 6, the Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center will show the first original large-format dinosaur film in more than a decade.
"Dinosaurs of Antarctica" brings to life the prehistoric creatures that inhabited Antarctic forests and swamps hundreds of millions of years ago. Featuring computer graphics from the studio responsible for visual effects in such movies as "Blade Runner 2049," "Life of Pi" and others, "Dinosaurs of Antarctica" is an epic chronicle of a prehistoric world now lost to ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.