The barns will be decked with lights a plenty during the Washington County Fairgrounds first lighted Christmas drive-through.
Guests can travel through a display of lighted tractors, trucks and machinery created by those competing for holiday spirit awards.
The event will be held between 5 and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17.
Awards will be given out include the Clark Griswald Award for most holiday spirit, North Star Award for brightest/most lights and the Santa’s Elf Award for most creative display.
Those interested in entering can still do so by Friday, Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.