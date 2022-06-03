Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is welcoming back the exhibit “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit” through Sunday, Aug. 28.
The exhibit was created by the Children’s Museum in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions, producers of the PBS series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” Children aged 2 to 5 and their families can explore Daniel Tiger’s world, where they can solve problems, use their imaginations to transform their surroundings and play along with Daniel’s singable strategies as they learn life’s little lessons.
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit” brings to life themes presented in the PBS series, such as community, communication and emotions, enabling young children to understand their feelings and those of their neighbors. Visitors can walk the paths and hear the sounds of Daniel’s world as they encounter the meaning of empathy, gratitude, sharing and diversity in an environment of creative and interactive play.
Advance tickets are highly recommended. For additional information call 412-322-5058 or go online to www.pittsburghkids.org.