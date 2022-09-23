Everybody is about to cut “Footloose” at the Geyer Performing Arts Center with the musical based on the movie from the 1980s.

“I grew up in the 80s, and Footloose is one of those iconic movies from that time period,” said David DeFazio, the co-director of  “Footloose” at GPAC. “Bringing it back to the Geyer stage re-introduces the show and the music to a whole new generation and allows all of us to enjoy it again.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In