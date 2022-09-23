Everybody is about to cut “Footloose” at the Geyer Performing Arts Center with the musical based on the movie from the 1980s.
“I grew up in the 80s, and Footloose is one of those iconic movies from that time period,” said David DeFazio, the co-director of “Footloose” at GPAC. “Bringing it back to the Geyer stage re-introduces the show and the music to a whole new generation and allows all of us to enjoy it again.”
Co-director Rachael Szabo said the musical version of "Footloose" is the one that made her fall in love musical theater -- it was the first show she took part in.
The story involves the character Ren, who moves from Chicago to a small farming town with his mother. While Ren knows there will be an inevitable adjustment period at his new high school, he’s not prepared for the ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth.
The show follows the stories of Ren and his mother, and the preacher and his sweet but rebellious daughter Ariel, and includes all the music, dancing and spectacle the audience would expect.
“I am certain everyone will walk away with the catchy and classic songs from this show stuck in their head,” he said. “We do every day after rehearsals.”
Songs include the eponymous "Footloose," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," "Almost Paradise" and "Holding Out for a Hero"
“Everyone will enjoy the music and the dancing for sure — what's 'Footloose' without it? -- but I also feel like they will connect with these characters like never before,” Szabo said. “We have a cast of extremely talented actors who do a great job at making these characters relatable.”
The co-directors said the musical doesn't differ from the movie's storyline, but it moves faster, delves deeper into the characters' stories, and has more of an energy on stage with live performers.
The show has a cast of 35 and a crew of seven, and DeFazio said he and Szabo were surprised to learn quite a few in the cast had never seen “Footloose” before.
“But it is a story of coming of age and also redemption with which we can all relate on many different levels,” DeFazio said. “They are enjoying the music and choreography and really trying to dig into their characters.”
Szabo said having an actor unfamiliar with the material has some bonuses. For example, those who were unfamiliar with the show could more easily make their character their own, instead of becoming a caricature of another actor's work.
With the rehearsals going out of the summer and into the school year, there have been some schedule changes to accommodate -- including one actor who's more than 2,000 miles away.
Aubrey Burchell, who's playing the role of Rusty (Ariel's best friend), advanced to the live performances on the NBC show “America's Got Talent." Unfortunately, Burchell was voted off earlier this month.
“We had a small window of time with her before she left for California,” Szabo said.
“Footloose,” an Actors and Artists of Fayette County production, will be performed at the GPAC in Scottdale at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 22, 23 and 24 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
