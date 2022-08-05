Fayette County Fair
Saturday, Aug. 6: Tracy Byrd with special guest Nick Polito on the Lady Lucky Stage at 7 p.m.
Greene County Fair
Sunday, Aug. 7: 4F (Faith, Family Friends and Freedom) at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10: Colt Ford at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11: Buckwild at 8:30 p.m.
Washington County Agricultural Fair
Sunday, Aug. 14: Chayce Beckham and The Stickers at 8:30 p.m. at the Grandstand
Monday, Aug. 15: Dewey, Cheatum and Howell at 7:30 p.m. at the Nadene Gardner Show Tent
Tuesday, Aug. 16: Aaron Margaria at 7:30 p.m. at the Nadene Gardner Show Tent
Wednesday, Aug. 17: Scott Blasey at 8 p.m. at the Nadene Gardner Show Tent
Thursday, Aug. 18: The Hobbs Sisters at 7:30 p.m. at the Nadene Gardner Show Tent
Friday, Aug. 19: Six Gun Sally with Stoney’s Pure Honest Band at 7:30 p.m. at the Nadene Gardner Show Tent
Saturday, Aug. 20: Good Karma Band at 6:30 at the Nadene Gardner Show Tent
Westmoreland Fair
Excela Health Show Arena
Saturday, Aug. 20: Stampede Band at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21: East Coast Turnaround at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 23: Square Dance Social at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24: Gary Pratt at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27: Scott Shelby at 7 p.m.
