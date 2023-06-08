American country singer Russell Dickerson will perform at the Washington County Fair along with Six Gun Sally on Sunday, Aug. 13.
Dickerson is an Academy of Country Music-nominated artist with over 2 billion streams worldwide. The Tennessee native also saw his single "Yours" go three-times platinum. His current single, "She Likes It," featuring Jake Scott, has been certified gold with 170 million streams.
A number of other performers are also slated to take the stage during the fair's run, Saturday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 19. Included in the lineup are Aaron Margaria on Monday, Aug. 14; Let's Groove Tonight, an Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band, on Tuesday, Aug. 15; Ruff Creek on Wednesday, Aug. 16; Scott Blasey, lead singer of The Clarks, on Thursday, Aug. 17; Good Karma Band, on Friday, Aug. 18; and Marcus Tyler Band, on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The eight-day fair has a complete entertainment lineup for the entire family including high school band night, school bus demolition, demolition derby, street stock trucks, motor cross, pro stock tractors, antique tractors, concerts, and more. The fair also offers a carnival.
Daily tickets are $10, with the exception of Sunday, Aug. 13, when tickets purchased after 5 p.m. are $15. Music and carnival rides are included with admission to the fair, and parking is free. A limited number of reserved tickets for Dickerson's show will be available at www.washingtonfair.org. Grandstand seating for that show is included in the daily admission ticket.
For more information visit the fair website at www.washingtonfair.org or call the fair office at 724-225-7718.
