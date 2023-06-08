American country singer Russell Dickerson will perform at the Washington County Fair along with Six Gun Sally on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Dickerson is an Academy of Country Music-nominated artist with over 2 billion streams worldwide. The Tennessee native also saw his single "Yours" go three-times platinum. His current single, "She Likes It," featuring Jake Scott, has been certified gold with 170 million streams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In