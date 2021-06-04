Country singer Jon Pardi will be appearing at Wild Things Park in North Franklin Aug. 20.
Pardi’s hits include “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt On My Boots” and “Heartache Medication.”
To purchase tickets, which go on sale today, visit, www.eventbrite.com.
