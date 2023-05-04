Thomas Mac, the TikTok-born country music singer, will appear with singer-songwriter Tyler Booth at Live! Casino Pittsburgh on Thursday, May 11, at The Venue Live!
After having a song go viral on social media, Mac moved to Nashville, secured his first record deal at the age of 20, and performed for the first time on The Grand Ole Opry stage. Today, he has an enormous social media presence with millions of views and over 3 million followers on TikTok alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.