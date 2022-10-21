For nearly two decades, country artist Josh Turner has been one of country music’s most recognizable voices, selling more than 8.5 million units and amassing more than 2.5 billion global streams.
The singer/songwriter will hit the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Oct. 23 to share his music.
Throughout his career, Turner has received multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM nominations, and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry. His latest albums, “Country State of Mind” and “King Size Manger” were released in 2020 and 2021 respectively. The dozen songs on “Country State of Mind” span more than half a century of classic country music, encompassing both well-known standards and deep-catalog cuts. “King Size Manger” is a Christmas album.
Turner’s Sunday show, from Latshaw Productions, starts at 7 p.m., with tickets ranging in price from $48 to $128. For more information, visit thepalacetheatre.org or call 724-836-8000.
