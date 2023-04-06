Just in time for wedding season, "Cookie College 2023" is set for noon to 4 p.m. May 7 at the DoubleTree Hotel, Meadowlands, 340 Racetrack Road, Washington.
The event will feature demonstrations on making various cookies, how to design a cookie table, how to make serving pieces from thrift-store finds and how to freeze and ship cookies.
"Cookie College" is being hosted by the Facebook group, “The Wedding Cookie Table Community,” which has nearly 120,000 members and established a Guinness record for the world’s largest wedding cookie table in Chess Park in Monongahela in 2019. The record was achieved through four weddings and 88,425 cookies.
USA Pans is offering a 5-piece baking set to the participant who comes to the event with the most creative apron. C Palmer Manufacturing of West Newton will have pizzelle irons available.
Proceeds benefit the Monongahela Area Historical Society and its renovation of the Longwell House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.