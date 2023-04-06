Monongahela sets record for largest wedding cookie table

The Facebook group “The Wedding Cookie Table Community" is holding "Cookie College 2023" at the DoubleTree Hotel in Washington May 7. The group is responsible for setting a Guinness record for the world’s largest wedding cookie table in Chess Park in Monongahela in 2019.

Just in time for wedding season, "Cookie College 2023" is set for noon to 4 p.m. May 7 at the DoubleTree Hotel, Meadowlands, 340 Racetrack Road, Washington.

The event will feature demonstrations on making various cookies, how to design a cookie table, how to make serving pieces from thrift-store finds and how to freeze and ship cookies.

