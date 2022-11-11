Dallas Black Dance Theatre will perform at the Pittsburgh Playhouse this weekend for two performances.
The contemporary modern dance company, home to Point Park University alumni Bianca Melidor and Terrell Rogers Jr., will present public performances of five of their original repertoire pieces on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The company will also lead guest artist classes for Point Park students and local community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.