This summer, Eco-Art opportunities will return to Confluence.
Two sessions of outdoor day camps are being offered through the Confluence Creative Arts Center that will combine arts and crafts with outdoor education. Participants will learn about the environment as they dig and shape clay, paint, and incorporate nature into a variety of projects. Students ages 7 to 14 will learn about plant identification, river and forestry ecology and wildness observation skills.
Led by a team of experienced art educators and Pittsburgh-based environmental artist Ashley Kyber, the camp sessions include a wide variety of environmental art activities suited for rain or shine.
Students can attend any or all of the camps. The first session will be held from Monday through Friday, June 27 – July 1 and will focus on painting and “things with wings.” Campers will learn about birds and insects by building, painting, and installing birdhouses, sculpting giant bugs, and participating in a public art painting project.
The second session is scheduled to start on Tuesday, July 5 and will run through Friday, July 8. Participants will learn how to dig for clay to hand-build making a variety of projects from wind chimes to vases.
Both camp sessions will include time for river play, hiking, outdoor games and music.
At the end of the camp sessions, Confluence Creative Arts Center will hold its annual Art in the Park event on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Art in the Park is open to all and no preregistration is required.
The camps are grant-funded making participation fees family-friendly. Through a generous grant by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, camp fees are $50 per week, per family. Registration forms and additional information are available at info@confluencecreativearts.org.