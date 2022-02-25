Buffett in concert

Associated Press

The following concerts have been scheduled for the Pittsburgh region:

--Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will return to the Pavilion at Star Lake outside Burgettstown Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m., as part of Buffett’s Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m., with an eight-ticket limit per customer.

--Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will be at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

--Train, Jewel and Blues Traveler will be at the Pavilion at Star Lake Friday, June 17. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

