The Compass Inn Museum is holding candlelight tours at the early 1800s stagecoach inn this Saturday and Sunday.
Visitors to the Laughlintown venue in Westmoreland County will feel the warmth of the inn’s rustic charm while adorned with natural evergreen and pine cone accents, cheery glowing wood fires, and the flickering of candles in every room.
Throughout the cozy, candlelit tour, guests will experience the challenging but fulfilling life of the Armors. Along the way, they’ll be guided through the 1820s cookhouse. Step back in time with Compass Inn Museum’s masters of open hearth and beehive oven cookery. There, experience the sights and smells of scrumptious food being prepared, using recipes and ingredients inspired by the cuisine of the 18th and 19th centuries. At the end of your tour, relax by the warm crackling fire glowing in the 1862 Room’s Rumford fireplace.
Tours run from 4 to 8 p.m., and tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.com.
