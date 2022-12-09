The Compass Inn Museum is holding candlelight tours at the early 1800s stagecoach inn this Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors to the Laughlintown venue in Westmoreland County will feel the warmth of the inn’s rustic charm while adorned with natural evergreen and pine cone accents, cheery glowing wood fires, and the flickering of candles in every room.

