Musicians representing five local community bands will embark on a cross-state tour, playing patriotic concerts at the Flight 93 National Memorial and at Gettysburg National Military Park.
The Community Bands of Westmoreland County includes more than 50 musicians from the following community bands – Delmont Concert Band, Jeannette Community Band, Kiski Valley Community Band, Penn-Trafford Community Band and Scottdale Concert Band.
The musicians will perform at the Flight 93 Memorial Plaza at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, then at the Gettysburg Battlefield Visitor Center at 4 p.m. that same day. Another performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Gettysburg Town Square.
This is the second tour for the group of bands. In 2019, they played three concerts in Washington, D.C. to honor veterans on the 75th anniversary of the landing of Allied forces in Normandy.
The bands have performed together for other concerts in the region since 2016 including concerts at the historic Palace Theatre in Greensburg and Seton Hill University’s Performing Arts Center.
