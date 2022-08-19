Musicians representing five local community bands will embark on a cross-state tour, playing patriotic concerts at the Flight 93 National Memorial and at Gettysburg National Military Park.

The Community Bands of Westmoreland County includes more than 50 musicians from the following community bands – Delmont Concert Band, Jeannette Community Band, Kiski Valley Community Band, Penn-Trafford Community Band and Scottdale Concert Band.

