The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) is now accepting applications from qualified museums and official county historical societies for nearly $2 million in cultural and historical support grants.
This is the ninth year the PHMC has worked with the Legislature to provide funding for museums through the grant program. Applicants must meet eligibility requirements. Awards are based on a calculation that uses the operating budget from the most recently completed fiscal year.
For additional information, call 717-909-4951 or visit www.phmc.pa.gov.