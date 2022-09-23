Internationally touring comedian Tanyalee Davis will serve up the laughs at Slapsticks Comedy Club in Uniontown on Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. as part of her Unstoppable Me Tour.
Davis, who stands 3 feet, 3 inches tall, has 3 million TikTok followers and counts among her many credits appearing on BBC’s The John Bishop Show, TLC’s “Little People, Big World,” and working on the movie teaser for “Austin Powers 3: Goldmember.” The Winnipeg native has performed across the U.S., and in Europe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.