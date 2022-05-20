Bill Engvall, one of America’s top comedians, is bringing his farewell tour to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg for two shows today.
Engvall was part of the enormously successful “Blue Collar Comedy” films, which sold over 9 million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred on the WB’s hit sketch comedy show “Blue Collar TV” as well as several solo specials for Comedy Central.
His first album, “Here’s Your Sign,” is certified platinum and held the #1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album, “Dorkfish,” also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Comedy Chart, as did his subsequent comedy albums. He has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography “Bill Engvall –Just A Guy.”
In 2012, he reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the “Them Idiots Whirled Tour,” which aired as a special on CMT.
His latest comedy special, “Just Sell Him For Parts,” is available to stream on VUDU.
Awarded the “Casino Comedian” of the year at the 2019 Casino Entertainment Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, Engvall also hosts the weekly podcast “My 2 Cents” on PodcastOne. The show offers his funny, thought provoking and unique perspective on just about everything.
Engvall was also a contestant on season 17 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and as a fan favorite, he made it to the finals. Additionally, he lent his talents to “The Bill Engvall Show”.
He will perform at The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, for two shows at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, May 20.
Tickets are $48, $58, $68 and $90 and can be purchased online at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the theater at 724-836-8000.
The show is presented by Latshaw Productions.