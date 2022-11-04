The Coal and Coke Trail Chapter will host its annual Comedy Night to help raise funds for upkeep and maintenance for the Coal and Coke Trail linking Scottdale to Mount Pleasant.
The show will feature professional comedians who have toured the Pittsburgh comedy circuit, basket auctions, 50/50 drawings, a cash bar and more. A buffet-style dinner is included with a purchase of a ticket.
The event will take place at the Scottdale Fireman’s Club at 405 Porter Avenue, Scottdale with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Tickets are $35 per person and are available at Brilhart Hardware, The Filling Station, Scottdale Distributing and the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation office, or by calling 724-221-4229. Tickets are limited, and no tickets will be sold at the door.
The show is recommended for those 21 and up.
For more information, visit the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation website at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
