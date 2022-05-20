Rocker Eric Clapton will play PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.
The one-night-only show features special guest Jimmie Vaughan, and is part of Clapton’s five-city tour.
Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, June 10.
Also recently announced at PPG Paints is a Saturday, Oct. 22 stop for The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction. Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. show are now on sale.
And rockers A Day To Remember are coming to Pittsburgh’s Stage AE on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. The show features supporting acts The Used, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, Bad Omens, Movements and Magnolia Park on select dates.
Tickets for that show are also now on sale.