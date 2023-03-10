City Theatre is presenting "Native Gardens" starting Saturday.
First commissioned and premiered at Cincinnati Playhouse, "Native Gardens" brings us to a historic neighborhood in Washington, D.C., where a property line discrepancy turns into an all-out border dispute. For the production, City Theatre is collaborating with Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
