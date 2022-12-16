This is the final weekend to see “The Wanderers” by Anna Ziegler on the City Theatre Main Stage on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
The production focuses on Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli, who have newly entered into an arranged marriage. In another story within “The Wanderers,” an author named Abe has started a secret flirtatious correspondence with movie star Julia. Shifting between the 1970s and the present, “The Wanderers” puts a magnifying glass on the complications of love across generations and what it means to be happy.
