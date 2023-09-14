City of Asylum's third annual Pittsburgh International Literary Festival (LitFest‘23) runs from Saturday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 15.
The 16-day festival will consider themes of identity and marginalization with an emphasis on literature from around the world. City of Asylum is committed to producing literary programs that encourage cross-cultural exchange. This festival continues that work and its work to protect and celebrate freedom of creative expression.
“City of Asylum's 2023 LitFest is an invitation to be curious,” said Director of Programs Kelsey Ford. “Together, we will explore topics like the translation of Indigenous writing, international queer experiences, how womanhood is translated across languages, and so much more.”
The festival will present 17 programs showcasing a diverse array of over 50 writers and artists representing 20 different countries and nations.
“With panel discussions, workshops, author interviews, storytelling, and concerts as well as programs for children, teens, and adults, the content of this festival will inspire the curiosity of all,” said Ford.
Sept. 30: Freedom to Create Keynote featuring Ben Okri and moderated by Anderson Tepper
Oct. 3: Lost & Found in Translation: Storytelling with the World Affairs Council featuring Justin Wilson, Cherry Aye, Bigyan Regmi, Charity Adhiambo, Dakota Nicholson, Brianna Battles, Ryan Pan, Sara McCarrel
Oct. 4: Writing Away From Home: In-Conversation with Rania Mamoun and Leila Aboulela
Oct. 7: Translating Indigenous Writing featuring Mathilde Magga, Arthur Malcolm Dixon, Wendy Call, Christian Elguera, and moderated by Michelle Gil-Montero; Alphabet City Teens: Brazil Meets Pittsburgh featuring Vitor Martins, Lucas Rocha, Rachael Lippincott, and Alyson Derrick and moderated by teens Oluwatobiloba Olaore and Omisa Shah; Where Are the Women in Translation? featuring Marit Kapla, Ebru Ojen and Yu Miri
Oct. 8: From Idea to Translation: Masterclass with Marit Kapla; Desire & Dissonance: In-Conversation with K Patrick, moderated by S. Brook Corfman; Blending Drama & Satire: In-Conversation with Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, moderated by Anderson Tepper
Oct. 9: Jazz Poetry Concert & Collaboration featuring Mat Maneri, Busisiwe Mahlangu, Yashika Graham, Tammy Lai-Ming Ho, Denver Butson, Saba Hamzah
Oct. 10: Global Voices: A Collaborative Performance with City of Asylum & the University of Iowa featuring Jorge Olivera Castillo, Oleksandr Frazé-Frazénko, Rania Mamoun, Volodymyr Rafeyenko, Olena Boryshpolets, Anouar Rahmani, Busisiwe Mahlangu, Yashika Graham, Tammy Lai-Ming Ho, Raoul de Jong, Saba Hamzah
Oct. 12: Celebrating the Global Majority with the #notwhite collective
Oct. 14: Alphabet City Kids: Story Hour with Jack Wong; Stories That Free Us featuring Ariel Dorfman, moderated by Anderson Tepper; Censored Cartooning featuring Rob Rogers & Pedro Molina
Oct. 15: Writing the Anti-Hero: In-Conversation with Guy Gunaratne, moderated by Anderson Tepper
LitFest 2023 is organized alongside international, national, and regional partners. Partners include World Affairs Council, Words Without Borders, House of Sweden, and University of Iowa's International Writing Program. Sponsors include The Allegheny Regional Asset District, Hillman Family Foundations, The Jack Buncher Foundation, The Buhl Foundation, Eden Hall Foundation, Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, Allegheny Health Network, Opportunity Fund, The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, The Posner Foundation of Pittsburgh, The Fine Foundation, The Heinz Endowments, The Pittsburgh Foundation, and UPMC Health Plan.
