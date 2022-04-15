Grammy and Emmy award winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer Chris Rock has added a second show to his September stop at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.
The second show for Rock’s highly anticipated return to live comedy in his Ego Death World Tour 2022 is set for Tuesday, Sept. 27. It was added after tickets for his Sept. 24 show sold out.
Produced by Live Nation, the 38-date North American leg of Rock’s first world tour is his first in over five years.
With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.
Tickets for the second Pittsburgh date are now on sale and can be purchased online at trustarts.org, by calling 412-456-6666 or at the Theatre Square Box Office.