The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will be open on Wednesdays starting July 21.
It will be open five days a week, from Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The adjacent MuseumLab is also adjusting its hours, and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Masks are still required by all staff and visitors over the age of 2. The museum’s nursery will be open all days, with limited access on Wednesdays. The cafe will remain closed.
Additional information is available at pittsburghkids.org.