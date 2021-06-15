“Emotions at Play with Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’,” the first interactive exhibit based on Disney and Pixar’s animated feature “Inside Out,” is at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh through Jan. 9.
Developed by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh in collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios, the exhibit is filled with interactive experiences that help visitors understand the important role emotions, memory and imagination play in our everyday lives. Hands-on and digital experiences focus on the five emotions featured in the award-winning film: joy, sadness, anger, distrust and fear. Children and families learn to recognize emotions and explore how to express and manage our emotions.
In addition to the world premiere of “Emotions at Play,” the museum will also debut the Kindness Gallery, where visitors can express themselves through communications-based activities inspired by the work of Fred Rogers and lessons from the television series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”
Having reopened last week after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum will be open four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with plans to expand gradually. The Children’s Museum’s latest addition, MuseumLab, located next door, will be open Saturday and Sunday only.
More information is available at www.pittsburghkids.org.