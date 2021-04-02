Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab have launched a new outdoor exhibit created by Pittsburgh-based interactive artist Owen Lowery.
“The Cryptid Critter Crawl” consists of eight outdoor installations. Cryptids are creatures from folklore and legend, the existence of which is not proven by scientific observation. “The Cryptid Critter Crawl” features “artifacts” – physical sculptures and installations located across the Children’s Museum campus – from well-known cryptids such as Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster and the Mothman, plus several others.
Signage for each artifact includes stories and directs viewers to a mobile website, www.cryptidcrittercrawl.com, which offers each Cryptid’s backstory, and audio tales voiced by museum staff, a map of the artifacts and supplemental material such as coloring sheets.
“The Cryptid Critter Crawl” is available around the clock and does not require admission to the Children’s Museum. Artifacts can be viewed and interacted with while following all social distancing guidelines. The installation is semi-permanent and will be featured on the campus for the summer.
According to Lowery, “The Crawl was created for everyone – children, families, friends, awkward couples on a first date. I’m hoping it will let people explore something strange and curious, learn about unique folklore, have a few chuckles, and maybe spark some deeper conversations.”
Admission to the exhibit is free.