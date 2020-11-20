The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh has launched its 21st Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive, which will continue through Dec. 17.
Over the past 20 years, the museum’s Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive has collected more than 42,552 sweaters, distributing them to families in need throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.
While the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is temporarily closed because of COVID-19, the sweater drop-off is outside the front door of the museum, located at 10 Children’s Way in Pittsburgh.
“For decades, Fred Rogers has been an invaluable resource for imparting lessons about giving and sharing to millions of children,” according to Jane Werner, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. “It is important to continue the tradition of kindness by holding the sweater drive this year, albeit under difficult circumstances. The sweater drive allows us to support those in need in our Greater Pittsburgh neighborhood.”
Between Dec. 18-22, collected sweaters will be distributed to nonprofit agencies that work with families and children throughout the region. For additional information, call the sweater donation hotline at 412-322-5058, ext. 363 or visit pittsburghkids.org.