Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab announce a new series of virtual/remote workshops starting this month.
More than 100 live classes will explore subjects ranging from science, engineering and math to art processes and outdoor exploration. Each workshop is geared for young people in ages 3-6, ages 7-10 and ages 11-14.
Workshops for ages 3-6 and 7-10 will use supplies commonly found at home, with a list provided upon registration. Workshops for ages 11-14 will ship supplies to each participant; program costs and registration deadlines for all workshops are listed on the museum’s online calendar of events at pittsburghkids.org/calendar.
Workshops run one hour for children ages 3-6 and 7-10, and two hours for young people aged 11-14. More than 25 workshops will be offered through the end of February, with more scheduled for March and April.
For information, go online to www.pittsburghkids.org/education/workshops.