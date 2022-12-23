Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and award-winning author and illustrator Mo Willems are launching a new interactive exhibit, “Opposites Abstract.”
The exhibit will open at MuseumLab on Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 2:22 am
The opening weekend will feature additional events, including a reading by Willems at 11 a.m. on Saturday. There will also be an evening in conversation with Willems and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh Executive Director Jane Werner on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. Both events will be at the New Hazlett Theater, adjacent to MuseumLab.
The interactive exhibit invites its audience to view and play by exploring the complicated yet simple concept of opposites through hands-on experiences, art making activities, and artist-led performances. The opening weekend will include additional programs from local artists and performers that will take place at the New Hazlett Theater on Saturday and Sunday.
For additional information, go online to pittsburghkids.org.
