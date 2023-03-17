A replica of the original Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh has been added to the Miniature Railroad and Village at Carnegie Science Center.
"We chose this model partly because it has such a great story attached to it, but also because it seemed like a nice way to honor health care workers after years of caring for a community in a pandemic," said Nikki Wilhelm, the manager of the Miniature Railroad and Village. "It additionally highlights the evolution of Pittsburgh's health care industry."
The idea of a children's hospital arose from Kirk LeMoyne, son of pediatrician Frank LeMoyne. He and his friends decided to raise the necessary $3,000 to endow a single cot at the Western Pennsylvania Hospital. The cot would be used exclusively for babies and children. And in 1887, the Cot Club began its fundraising mission.
The Cot Club exceeded its donation goal and put the remaining funds into a savings account to build an entire hospital dedicated to the care of children. The club's funds combined with a $40,000 bequest from philanthropist Jane Holmes made Children's Hospital a reality. It transformed the McDevitt Mansion on Craft Avenue in Oakland into a 15-bed hospital.
The miniature version of the first Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh will sit between the airfield and the city, surrounded by residences.
All miniature models depict buildings and events taking place before 1940 that have impacted the history of the region. For additional information, go online to carnegiesciencecenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.