Chatham Baroque is presenting “The Isle of Delos” in February.
Soprano Sherezade Panthaki will be joining the ensemble for the music of Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, a French composer of the 17th and 18th centuries. Music by some of de la Guerre’s contemporaries will also be presented.
“The Isle of Delos” will be at Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. Subscribers and advance ticket buyers will receive a link to an on-demand video of the program about one month following the live performance. For tickets or additional information, go online to chathambaroque.org.
