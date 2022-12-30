Chatham Baroque is presenting “The Isle of Delos” in February.

Soprano Sherezade Panthaki will be joining the ensemble for the music of Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, a French composer of the 17th and 18th centuries. Music by some of de la Guerre’s contemporaries will also be presented.

