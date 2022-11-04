Chatham Baroque will present “The Virtuoso Recorder,” a program of concertos and sonatas for recorder and strings from Baroque Italy with virtuoso recorder player Judith Linsenberg.
The recorder originated in Europe in the Middle Ages, and eventually appeared in works by Handel, Telemann and Bach. Today, the recorder is celebrated in recorder societies around the globe and is a first instrument for many elementary school students.
Performances will be at St. Nicholas Church in Millvale on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary’s Hicks Memorial Chapel in East Liberty on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
The performance at St. Nicholas Church is being presented in partnership with the Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka. A guided tour of the murals will be held an hour before the performance.
For tickets and information, go online to chathambaroque.org.
