On Nov. 19-21, Chatham Baroque will present “The Art of the Trio.” The program will explore some of the most popular music of the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries, woven together as an extended Baroque jam session.
The ensemble will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Nov. 19, and at Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m., and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for in-person attendance.
For the past 31 years, Chatham Baroque has performed on stages around the world, establishing itself as one of the nation’s most distinguished period ensembles. With its 2021-22 season, the trio returns to live, in-person performances following a year of creating video concerts for digital distribution. This season, Chatham Baroque will continue the production of video concerts, and those who buy tickets in advance also will receive a link to a video of the Nov. 21 performance two weeks later.
For tickets and subscription information, go online to www.chathambaroque.org.