Chatham Baroque is presenting a concert by German Baroque orchestra Concerto Koln and Trinidadian soprano Jeanine DeBique on Sunday, March 26 at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland.
Called “Mirrors,” the program will feature music from DeBique’s debut album of the same name, made in collaboration with Concerto Koln, which centers on George Frideric Handel’s arias for heroines of antiquity, such as Cleopatra. The album “Mirrors” received the 2022 Opus Klassik Award for best solo recording.
