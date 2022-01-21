Chatham Baroque is presenting “Les Nations,” a program of instrumental chamber music, at two locations in the Pittsburgh area in February, including Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair.
The program features music that one might have heard at the courts of Louis XIV and Louis XV and the Palace of Versailles, all of it spanning from the late 1600s to the mid-1700s. It will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. It will also be at Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets and additional information are available at www.chathambaroque.org. Chatham Baroque requires proof of vaccination for in-person attendance. Attendees are also required to wear masks.