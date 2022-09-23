Pittsburgh mime Dan Kamin will tell the story of the classic Charlie Chaplin film “Shoulder Arms” at the Harris Theater on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The event will mark National Silent Movie Day. Kamin will recount how Chaplin risked fame, fortune and reputation to make a comedy about World War I while the bloody conflict was still raging. Instead of ending Chaplin’s career, “Shoulder Arms” became a worldwide blockbuster that helped establish movies as the defining art form of the 20th century, and Chaplin as its preeminent artist.
