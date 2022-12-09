The First Christian Church of Charleroi will host the annual Community Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
The music featured will be “Love Came Down” by Stan Pethnel. Narration is by Mark Cabaniss. This cantata will be directed by Sherry Erdely, and accompanied by Becky Hotmeister. The choir features members from the host church and various churches around the Mon Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.