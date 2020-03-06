MuseumLab, an offshoot of The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, is hosting the exhibit “Channel,” which looks at the many ways we communicate with people and the world around us.
“Channel” features 10 artists who highlight different methods of communication across generations, with a focus on the voice of youth. The artists in the exhibit were chosen to foster dialogue between young students who are at the start of their art journey, and emerging artists who are at the start of their careers.
The exhibit showcases painting, photography, installation and multimedia artworks.
MuseumLab is located next door to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh on the city’s North Side. “Channel” will be MuseumLab through April 19.
For information call 412-322-5058 or go online to www.museumlab.org.