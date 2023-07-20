Chamber Music Pittsburgh's 2023 Just Summer season will feature three free outdoor concerts from area artists at The Highline in the South Side.

Just Summer hosts a mix of chamber musicians performing a range of genres in the family-friendly riverfront setting. This year, Hugo Cruz and Caminos take the stage on Aug. 9, the Tania Grubbs Quintet performs Aug. 16, and the series closes with Anqwenique on Aug. 23. Each of the performances begins at 7:30 p.m. and all are on Wednesdays, with rain dates scheduled for the next day at the same time.

