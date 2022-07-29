Chamber Music Pittsburgh has announced its 2022-23 season, saying it will blend the familiar with the unexpected.
The concerts will be at the Pittsburgh Playhouse of Point Park University. The season opens on Monday, Sept. 12, with a performance by Arab musician and folklorist Karim Nagi. The concert will highlight Arab musical traditions.
Then, on Monday, Oct. 17, pianist Garrick Ohlson headlines a performance with the Apollon Musagete Quartet. On Monday, Dec. 5, Grammy-nominated Imani Winds will close its one-year residency with Chamber Music Pittsburgh. The group’s concert will be dedicated to composers of color.
On Monday, Feb. 13, the critically acclaimed St. Lawrence String Quartet are scheduled to appear. The Takacs Quartet, described by The New York Times as “one of the world’s greatest string quartets,” is set for Monday, March 20. The season closes Monday, April 24, with Anthony McGill and the Pacifica Quartet. McGill is the principal clarinet with the New York Philharmonic.
Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test in the last 24 hours are required to attend the concerts. A mask covering the mouth and nose is also required.
