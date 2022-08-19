Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will join the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PSO) for a one-night-only concert at Heinz Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Aug. 29 at the Heinz Hall box office online at pittsburghsymphony.org, by phoning 412-392-4900 or in person at 600 Penn Ave., in downtown Pittsburgh.
First appearing on the Heinz Hall stage with the PSO in 1979 under the baton of Andre Previn, Yo-Yo Ma has performed with the orchestra with each subsequent music director, as well as guest artists including Michael Tilson Thomas. Yo-Yo Ma last appeared with the PSO in June 2018; a residency planned for the 2020-21 season, the 125th in the orchestra’s history, was canceled because of the pandemic.
