Dr. Anusha Balangoda will join Carnegie Science Center’s Virtual Cafe Sci, a monthly, free lecture series exploring contemporary science issues, at 7 p.m. Monday.
Balangoda will discuss how orthophosphates – the most biologically available and readily usable form of phosphorus for plant growth in aquatic ecosystems – contribute to increased plant growth and drops in oxygen levels in urban streams.
Balangoda is a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Geology and Envirionmental Science and Pittsburgh Collaboratory for Water Research, Education and Outreach at the University of Pittsburgh. The Virtiual Cafe Sci is free to attend, but preregistration is required to receive the webinar link. For more information, call 412-237-3400 or visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.